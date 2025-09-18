FANUC launches its LR Mate/10-11A Food/Clean robot

FANUC has launched its new compact, industrial robot, the LR Mate/10-11A Food/Clean, to meet the market demand for food and cleanroom applications. The robot is particularly suited for ISO 4 Class cleanrooms, and its use of food-grade lubricant that meets food environment requirements is another key feature. Being compatible with ISO Class 4 cleanroom means the robot is ideal for applications used in the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotech, semiconductor, electronics, optics, and laser industries.

× Expand FANUC FANUC Robot LR Mate

The robot features a hygienic design, with its food-grade grease meeting stringent regulations, which helps minimise the risk of contamination if contact with food were to occur. This ensures public safety standards are met and prevents costly product recalls. Additionally, the robot can withstand harsh and frequent washdown procedures, with its body, upper arm, and wrist having an IP67 ingress protection rating. Other design features like stainless-steel flange, anti-rust bolts, and special white epoxy coating also help with corrosion resistance.

“The LR Mate/10-11A Food/Clean with its 10 kg payload bridges the gap between our small 7 kg payload version and larger models starting at 25 kg payload,” said Paul Ribus, FANUC’s Head of Sales Coordination Europe. “It’s a powerful performer with a small footprint, making it perfect for expensive floor space facilities such as cleanrooms. In addition, our new robot is ideal for buildings with a low ceiling height, while a 13 kg high-payload mode is optionally available - with a reduction in reach.”

Key features of the LR Mate/10-11A Food/Clean solution

It boasts speeds up to 340°/s in the J3 axis (upper arm) and 800°/s in the J6 axis (wrist rotation).

Offers a reach of 1101mm.

The solution comes with FANUC’s new R-50𝑖A controller as standard.

Provides vision-ready precision ideal for high-speed, vision-based, pick-and-place tasks.

Universal mounting capabilities (floor, angle, upside down).

The electrical harness is integrated within the arm to minimise interference.

FANUC includes lifetime spare parts availability.

The solution has no additional installation with its fully integrated solenoid valves to open and close the gripper. This helps to save time and supports plug-and-play operation. By connecting the robot to a standard, single-phase electricity supply and a compressed air source, the user can control the solution via the FANUC Teach Pendant.