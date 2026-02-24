FANUC named one of world’s top 100 innovators for 5th year in a row

Industrial automation specialist FANUC Corporation has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2026 by Clarivate Plc for the fifth consecutive year.

Clarivate recognises and ranks the top 100 most innovative corporations and institutions in the world based on proprietary patent data. With AI technology rapidly gaining importance, this year’s listed companies represent 16% of all high-intensity AI-related inventions.

As evidenced by its recent partnership with artificial intelligence leader NVIDIA, FANUC is focusing on AI technology to drive innovation within manufacturing. With industrial automation as a priority, it is actively investing in the research & development of advanced AI technologies, filing AI-related patents across a wide range of fields, such as numerical control devices and robot control.

The company is also enhancing its corporate value by building a globally competitive intellectual property portfolio – according to a survey conducted last year by the Japan Patent Office, FANUC ranked 18th in Japan’s patent filings for AI-related inventions.

More widely, FANUC aims to continue strengthening the competitiveness of its business, targeting sustainable growth and propelling intellectual property activities to support changes in the global business environment. By protecting and using intellectual property through technological innovation, FANUC hopes to solve social and environmental issues to contribute towards a more sustainable society.