FANUC partners with NVIDIA, bringing physical AI into mainstream manufacturing. The move is set to shape the next generation of smart factories, with the agreement seeing FANUC robots integrated into NVIDIA’s advanced AI computing stack, including on-robot systems like NVIDIA Jetson and simulation platforms such as NVIDIA Isaac Sim. Additionally, FANUC has released support for the open-source robotics platform ROS 2, allowing programming via Python. This lowers the barrier for developers, researchers, and companies to build AI-driven robotics applications on top of the company’s industrial hardware.

× Expand FANUC FANUC partners NVIDIA to bring physical AI into mainstream manufacturing

The partnership will also see the creation of high-fidelity digital twins, where simulation can conduct training, testing, and optimisation before committing to physical robot investment. NVIDIA’s simulation and physics-aware AI frameworks provide virtual environments that closely mirror real-world behaviour. This ensures safer, more efficient and accurate rollout of factory automation.

Traditional factory automation typically relies on robots pre-programmed for rigid, repetitive tasks, with production line changes usually requiring manual reprogramming, resulting in increased downtime. This collaboration aims to eliminate that by embedding AI, perception, and real-time reasoning robots that can interpret voice commands, respond to the environment, and work alongside human operators.

In terms of the UK manufacturing sector, supply chains and production demands, factories need to be flexible. AI-enabled robots will allow existing lines to be retrofitted without major overhauls, as well as switch quickly between different product variants. Using open platforms like ROS 2 and Python could stimulate a wave of innovation, allowing users to build or customise AI-augmented robotics solutions and leverage their own software expertise.

Looking ahead to the future

The physical-AI equipped robots will be exhibited at key global trade shows soon, demonstrating real-world use-cases including:

Voice-controlled robot operation.

Adaptive motion control.

Safety-aware human-robot collaboration.

Virtual commissioning in digital twins.

For UK automation industry stakeholders, the partnership marks the beginning of a new era of physical AI. This could lead to not only faster machines, but also more intelligent, flexible, adaptable and human-friendly automation systems.