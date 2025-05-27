FANUC & Reeco take robot palletising to the next level

FANUC UK announced an agreement with Reeco Automation to incorporate the FANUC CRX range of collaborative robots into the RB series of robot palletisers.

× Expand FANUC UK

As manual loading becomes an increasingly harder role to recruit, Reeco’s automated end-of-line RB Palletiser systems have grown in popularity, particularly among food and beverage producers. By extending the RB portfolio to incorporate FANUC’s CRX 20 and 30 models, both companies are confident that more manufacturers – including SMEs – can now enjoy the efficiency gains, energy wins and cost-saving benefits that automation delivers.

FANUC’s CRX series of collaborative robots comes with minimal maintenance requirements and extended warranties of up to five years. Reeco will integrate the 20iA (20kg payload) and 30iA (30kg payload) models into their established RB palletiser range, ensuring their customers can benefit from the superior reliability and enhanced performance that are synonymous with the FANUC brand.

Rosie Davies, Managing Director of Reeco Automation, explains, “Extending our RB offering to incorporate FANUC collaborative robots therefore makes perfect sense and is the next logical step in our development of the range. As a global frontrunner in robotic automation, this partnership will complement our future export strategy; another key factor in our decision.”

For Oliver Selby, Head of Sales for FANUC UK, the opportunity to align Reeco’s plans for the RB Palletiser with FANUC’s vision for the CRX range comes at just the right time: “FANUC’s system integrator network is already strong, and we place huge value on the relationships we’ve built with those partners across a range of sectors. Recent figures from BARA show that UK food and beverage manufacturing is currently the fastest growing sector in terms of automation adoption. With vacancies proving hard to fill, robots offer a clear alternative for applications such as manual loading, enabling businesses to redeploy human employees towards more value-added tasks.”