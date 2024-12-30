FANUC ROBOSHOT injects efficiency into plastic firm’s production line

Ranging in capacity from 50-220 tonnes, the ROBOSHOT a-SiBs have proved a lifeline for Poelsan Plastic, who have recently purchased another of the FANUC machines to manufacture their range of automatic irrigation systems.

Based near Samsun on the Black Sea coast, Poelsan manufactures over 2,000 different plastic products for the agricultural, horticultural, landscaping and potable water sectors, including valves, drip line fittings and compression fittings. Achieving consistency in terms of dimensional stability, aesthetics and quality is paramount for the company, as is reducing energy consumption and increasing productivity.

The company was attracted to the all-electric operation, the low total cost of ownership and the reliable performance of FANUC’s latest-generation ROBOSHOT – the a-SiB. This is why it has recently installed several of these machines at its 67,880m² state-of-the-art factory.

Superior quality control

“The technology is ideal for low mould and machine wear, while also providing precise production parameters and calibration proficiency to suit all engineering applications,” says Ercan Eren, Director of Operations at Poelsan Plastic. “In addition, the machines greatly enhance component quality in plastic materials with their advanced mechanical and thermal properties. This makes it easier to control the many details that require attention during production, helping us achieve high-quality output.”

ROBOSHOT’s reliability, consistency and impressive injection rate of 350 mm/s made it the perfect choice when Poelsan recently introduced a new product to its portfolio. “The manufacture of all products within the scope of our new automatic irrigation system project was designed with FANUC ROBOSHOT machines in mind,” says Ercan. “We sought to achieve operational excellence from a technical perspective, while simultaneously enjoying benefits such as high energy savings and low maintenance costs.”

Energy-efficient operation

As an all-electric machine, energy-efficient operation is at the heart of ROBOSHOT. Its innovative servo technology and intelligent energy recovery system mean its electricity usage is up to 70% lower than the equivalent hydraulic machines. Other environmental credentials include the elimination of oil treatment and disposal, and no requirement for cooling water, as the machines use air instead. Moreover, less wear, fewer parts and high spare availability help it deliver an attractive TCO.

“We always look to manufacture sustainably, without sacrificing quality,” states Filiz Dağdelen Günday, Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors for Poelsan. “Thanks to FANUC’s injection moulding technologies it has become easier to reduce costs and control quality. We are very pleased to work with FANUC as a reliable partner.”