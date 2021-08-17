FANUC to reveal new factory automation, robotics and machine tool solutions at EMO Milano 2021

During EMO Milano 2021, held between 4 and 9 October, FANUC will showcase a number of new technologies that turn the vision of an automated future into present-day reality.

Six key areas of the stand will host innovative physical and virtual exhibits. The focus is on ‘ONE FANUC’, a unique technology for complete automation that adds value for machine manufacturers, plant builders and operators from a single source.

Within the ONE FANUC area visitors will see CNC machine tools, various robots and software solutions working in unison, showing that integration has never been easier. In addition, these cell-based solutions will connect with Industrial IoT applications running on FANUC’s FIELD system platform.

Part of the ONE FANUC area will concentrate on ‘green mobility’ solutions for EV battery handling featuring multiple robot applications. Also, FANUC vision technology like the 3DV-1600 sensor gives an additional advantage in such applications.

Apart from themes such as green mobility, FANUC’s EMO stand will focus on medical technology, optics, metal cutting and the robotisation of all manufacturing processes.

The visual centrepiece of the stand will be the FANUC factory automation (FA) gallery. The tunnel-like gallery will showcase a wide spectrum of FANUC FA solutions, including digital twin technology.

Alongside the robots, FANUC will present an ROI (Return on Investment) calculator for robotisation. This web app features a dashboard that sets out the potential savings available in an easy-to-understand manner.

There will be a trio of European premieres at the exhibition. FANUC is also renewing all three models (ROBODRILL, ROBOCUT and ROBOSHOT) in its ROBOMACHINE line up.

FANUC’s new ROBOSHOT α-SiB series is capable of metal injection moulding (MIM) as a production method for medical devices and surgical instruments.

At the exhibition, the ROBOSHOT α-SiB will incorporate a FANUC handling cell based on the company’s QSSR (Quick and Simple Start-up of Robotisation) concept with a FANUC LR Mate robot.

FANUC’s Industrial IoT area at EMO will demonstrate scalable IoT solutions that aim to increase manufacturing efficiency to increase the productivity, quality and uptime of production processes.

The company's EMO stand will feature several partner companies that have prepared Industrial IoT applications running on FANUC’s FIELD system platform.

For those unable to make the trip to EMO, FANUC UK is hosting an Open House at its HQ in Antsy Park, Coventry between 1 and 5 November. There will be a full line-up of speakers as well as a demonstration programme spanning three distinct themes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, which is bookended by two open days for exploration of its facility on the Monday and Friday.