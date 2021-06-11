FANUC to supply 500 robots to Cologne Ford plant

Automation and robotics specialist FANUC has received another major order in the field of e-mobility. Scheduled for delivery in 2022, the company will supply Ford’s Cologne plant with around 500 robots to assist in the construction of electric car bodies.

The Ford manufacturing facility in Cologne is currently undergoing transition into the Ford Cologne Electrification Center, a development and production site for electric vehicles that will serve the entire European market. In 2023, the car maker expects its first purely electric high-volume passenger model to roll off the plant’s production line. Ford has also announced that it will only offer battery-electric passenger cars in Europe from 2030.

Managing Director of FANUC Germany Ralf Winkelmann said: "FANUC has a lot of experience in robotics for e-mobility applications. We are very pleased that we can accompany Ford in this forward-looking transformation."

Headquartered in Japan, FANUC operates in more than 100 countries worldwide, providing customers from a wide range of industries with exceptionally reliable customer service internationally. In the US, FANUC has been working closely with Ford for many years.

Shinichi Tanzawa, CEO and President of FANUC Europe Corporation added: "Our robots are known for their reliability and durability. Therefore, we are convinced that they will contribute to low downtime and maintenance costs at Ford's Cologne plant."