FANUC UK hosted its second Open House at its HQ in early November. At the show, we sat down with David Raine, ROBOSHOT Sales Manager UK and Ireland.

Why was it so important for FANUC and its partners to bring back the in-person Open House event? Why not continue with the online, remote format?

The pandemic has highlighted how adaptable the manufacturing industry can be, and the online shows, exhibitions and webinars were an essential stop-gap in keeping in contact with customers when in-person meetings weren’t achievable. However, the inherently technical nature of automation means that face-to-face meetings are far more beneficial for all parties involved.

× Expand FANUC UK FANUC UK Open House interview: David Raine David Raine

It has to be done so carefully, of course, and ongoing social distancing measures are a sensible approach to re-integrating ourselves into more traditional formats. Ultimately, knowledge-sharing is more effective in-person, which is why we are delighted to have been able to host Open House as a physical event.

I see the ROBOSHOT on display here. In what ways has FANUC automation technology helped improve the IM process?

FANUC moulding machines utilise the latest FANUC technology exactly as intended, which means they remain at the cutting edge of repeatability, consistency, and reliability. Whether it is harnessing the benefits of CNCs, servomotors or amplifiers, the ROBOSHOT series brings the full productivity potential of automation to the moulding process.

What does it add to the efficiency, quality and productivity injection moulders are looking for in IM machinery?

Fanuc holds a unique position in the moulding industry as the only supplier who truly makes 100 per cent of their own products, from the machine itself, through to the CNC as well as ancillary automation systems such as industrial and collaborative robots. As such, were always looking at how automation can be easily integrated into both systems, and more importantly, into customers thinking. Ultimately, it is essential to maintaining and improving efficiency and competitiveness, which is top of everyone’s agenda. I think the common message throughout the Open House was that automation is essential to our long-term success in the UK and Ireland.

In what ways does the FANUC expertise in this model help injection moulders focus on part precision?

As ever, it starts with repeatability, consistency, and reliability. This is what moulders value most because if they can be confident in these three things, they can focus on delivering optimum results for their customers. With a FANUC CNC, true multi-axis technology can be employed to ensure the best possible process, in the most consistent manner, resulting in the most stable moulding outcome.

This is backed up by training and education to ensure customers make the most of their equipment. At FANUC, we provide training and customer trials, or acceptance tests, to allow users the opportunity to run their product on a high-quality machine prior to committing to a purchase. The last 18 months have demonstrated that ongoing support is essential, and this is something we have dedicated significant resources towards.

When robotics and automation come as part of the machinery such as in the ROBOSHOT, does it help make the case for greater uptake of Industry 4.0 technology and software?

This is a really important question, and the answer isn’t always a straightforward one. AI is ubiquitous now, and as can often be the case with new technology, there are both good and bad elements to this. On a positive front, greater acceptance of industry 4.0 – including the uptake of OPC-UA type communication – should improve connectivity and communication between devices. In a number of other areas of our lives, we have come to expect plug and play devices, and this is something that is slowly developing in manufacturing.

However, an increase in connectivity means that more and more data is being created. The capacity to sift through all of this, to find that which is most relevant, becomes increasingly difficult. I believe we have to guard against data collection that is being undertaken without a clear, actionable purpose.

That is where innovations such as FANUC’s Intelligent Edge Link & Drive system (FIELD) have a critical role to play. It is an open-source platform which connects a broad range of FANUC and third-party production technology – including both new and legacy models dating back to 2000. Its ultimate aim is to provide fast, centralised access to all production data within a factory and help end-users take a decisive step towards Smart Factory status.

Unlike other IIoT solutions, the FIELD system is ‘edge-heavy’ and collects, keeps and processes a wide range of production data at source, on the shop floor, rather than in the cloud. As such, it gives operators access to much more accurate real-time data and analytics. For larger sites, the FIELD system is also fully scalable across multiple cells within a factory, and allows manufacturers to make informed and intelligent decisions that can drive tangible improvements in productivity.

× Expand FANUC UK FANUC UK Open House interview: David Raine FANUC's ROBOSHOT was a popular feature at the Open House event in Ansty Park, Coventry

Reluctance regarding robotics and automation uptake is one of the major themes of this event. What are your own thoughts on improving uptake across manufacturing and industry generally?

I think we need to move beyond the current way of thinking, particularly in terms of the suspicion with which robots are often viewed. It is important to stress that robots do not take people’s jobs, they actually allow them to be re-tasked to other roles that are often safer, more rewarding or fulfilling.

Robots excel in doing dirty, repetitive, and manually taxing tasks – the type of applications that people do not want to do. This is clearly beneficial to individuals, but also offers greater value to companies, whereby resources can be deployed in a more efficient way.

At which other upcoming industry events can those curious about automation uptake engage with FANUC technology?

We will be attending the IOM seminar in Ireland in Spring next year, as well as Plastics Live in the UK in July 2022. We’re also always open to welcoming people to our headquarters in Ansty Park, Coventry, for a hands-on demonstration of what the ROBOSHOT can offer.