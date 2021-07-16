Building on the success of its first ever open house in 2019 and its debut virtual offering in 2020, FANUC UK will host an automation event in November this year.

FANUC UK sets date for 2021 Open House

Taking place between 1-5 November, FANUC is inviting guests to visit its UK headquarters in Antsy Park, Coventry. There will be a full line-up of speakers as well as a demonstration programme spanning three distinct themes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, which is bookended by two open days for exploration of its facility on the Monday and Friday.

The Open House will showcase FANUC’s latest technology, including the new versions of its ROBOSHOT and ROBOCUT machines, as well as its collaborative CRX-10iA robot. It will also feature a range of guest exhibitors and demonstrations, displaying a wide variety of automation applications.

Tom Bouchier, Managing Director at FANUC UK, said: “Events such as these offer a brilliant platform to share knowledge and explore key industry issues. We’re thrilled to be hosting our open house over the course of a week, as this gives everyone the chance to come along and take part in what promises to be an interesting, enjoyable, and engaging event.”

The themes throughout the week will cover a range of topics and issues within the sector. Tuesday looks at ‘Automation and Outlook of UK Manufacturing’, while Wednesday will take a closer look at ‘Business Development, Training & Apprenticeships’. Thursday hones in on ‘Industry 4.0 and IIoT’, with themed talks and panel discussions taking place each day