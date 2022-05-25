FIPA GmbH has entered into a strategic partnership with FORMHAND Automation GmbH to add a new universal gripper to its portfolio.

FIPA FIPA gets to grips with smart FORMHAND technology

After observing its production and in-house logistics becoming increasingly complex, FIPA noticed a need for efficient solutions in order to improve handling processes. The combination of the FIPALIFTpro tube lifter and the FORMHAND gripping pad safely picks up goods weighing up to 25kg, whereas conventional solutions with vacuum cups failed. These included irregularly shaped objects and flexible goods such as shrink-wrapped PET bottles, for example.

The universal gripper consists of a deformable gripping cushion filled with granulate. The cushion nestles closely to the surfaces of the goods and thus forms a sealed system. A vacuum is applied and it becomes firm and thus fixes the gripped object. This enables the FORMHAND to gently pick up objects with complex geometries. Ergonomic handling of goods in a wide variety of shapes can thus be realised economically without changing grippers.

The gripper pad, with its 300x200mm rectangular suction surface, can be changed without tooling. A quick-change adapter connects the FORMHAND, which can also be used on classic industrial robots or cobots, to the FIPALIFTpro.

The universal gripping pads were developed by FORMHAND Automation GmbH and FIPA has now taken over the exclusive distribution of the FORMHAND in combination with the FIPALIFTpro.

FORMHAND Automation Co-Founder Holger Kunz said described the FORMHAND and FIPALIFTpro combination as "a perfect match".

"Some users want to change the gripper quickly because typical automotive cycle rates come into play,” Kunz added. “Medium-sized companies tend to focus on flexibility. With the new FORMHAND generation, we are trying to cover a wide range of applications and meet the associated requirements."