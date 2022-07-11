Four steps to effective part handling after injection moulding

Given the diverse nature of plastic components, handling the finished or semi-finished parts requires gripping solutions which can be tailored specifically to the individual component and the material from which it is produced. Automation firm Schmalz explains why it has developed technology that specifically addresses the challenges of the plastics sector.

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Specially developed high-temperature-resistant materials allow handling directly from the mould tool, leaving few marks even when workpieces are still hot, whilst a range of extremely compact vacuum generators provide maximum dynamics and process reliability. Here are four steps to ensuring reliable and effective part handling after injection moulding.

1. Heat resistance

At the end of the moulding cycle, plastic parts are often still very hot when they are removed from the injection moulding machine. This means that it’s not possible to use conventional suction cups. Schmalz suction cups are manufactured from a specially developed HT1 high-temperature-resistant material which is heat-resistant up to 170°C.

2. No marks

Suction cups can also often leave invisible marks on surfaces during handling, which then prevent coatings from adhering properly to the part during subsequent operations. The special suction cup materials used by Schmalz allow workpieces to be coated completely, even after handling.

3. Delicate handling

The diversity of components manufactured from plastic mean that in certain cases the components will be delicate, as is the case with thin-walled workpieces. These items require particularly gentle handling to avoid any potential for distortion. Schmalz flat SGPN suction cups operate at a very low volume and incorporate a supporting surface on the bottom to prevent marking and distortion on the workpiece.

4. Access to the mould

With limited access a characteristic feature of de-moulding operations, it is often the case that conventional vacuum generators are too large to be mounted directly on the gripper. In these instances, the extended hose length required usually results in increased compressed air consumption. In order to avoid these losses, Schmalz inline ejectors can be integrated directly into the hose line and used in confined spaces.