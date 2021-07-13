Polestar Interactive announced as first strategic partner for FANUC UK FIELD system

FANUC UK has announced Polestar Interactive as the first strategic network and systems integration partner for its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform, FIELD (FANUC Intelligent Edge Link and Drive) system.

× Expand The picture shows the ghost machine with the FIELD Box

Suitable for industrial applications ranging from subcontract machine shops through to major production facilities alike, FIELD system is an open-source platform which connects a broad range of FANUC and third-party production technology – including both new and legacy models. Its ultimate aim is to provide fast, centralised access to all production data within a factory and help end-users take a decisive step towards Smart Factory status.

Polestar Interactive specialises in bridging the gap between enterprise IT and OT teams and systems through the design and implementation of secure network architectures, which is core for the FIELD system to operate on high availability and resilience.

The partnership will see Polestar Interactive support the rollout of FIELD system across a number of industrial subsectors, including the food and beverage, FMCG, pharmaceutical, automotive, aerospace, and utilities industries.

Unlike other IIoT solutions, FIELD system is ‘edge-heavy’, meaning it collects, keeps and processes a wide range of production data at source, on the shop floor, rather than in the cloud. As such, it gives operators access to far more accurate real-time data and analytics. For larger sites, FIELD system is also fully scalable across multiple cells within a factory, and allows manufacturers to make informed and intelligent decisions that can drive tangible improvements in productivity.

Julian Smith, Managing Director at Polestar Interactive, comments: “The FIELD system brings together an IIoT package which offers manufacturers the perfect blend of edge and cloud computing. In addition to the security benefits for OT teams of having a physical unit on site, the accurate processing, flexibility and speed of deployment is incredibly important to us when working with our customers to create hybrid infrastructures.

“While some products recently brought to market are a reaction to industry scaling up digital transformation, the considered approach FANUC has applied to devising and delivering the FIELD system is a key differentiator for us. FANUC’s reputation within the manufacturing industry, combined with clearly defined understanding of what FIELD system can achieve, made it an easy decision for Polestar Interactive to partner with FANUC.”

Oliver Selby – Business Development Manager at FANUC, adds: “Digital transformation is not a new phenomenon for manufacturers; however, the global events of the past 18 months have undoubtedly accelerated its take-up. Industrial companies may be able to overcome the current deficits and uncertainties of the workplace by intentionally embracing digital aspects including the data generated by workers, tools, machinery and platforms. With many manufacturers increasingly aware of what they need to do, we see FIELD system as a tool that can empower them to implement systems which can improve the overall efficiency and quality of the production process, while also facilitating smarter maintenance habits.

“FIELD system has the potential to deliver a step-change in performance for manufacturers throughout the UK, and we are excited to partner with Polestar Interactive given the company’s extensive understanding of edge versus cloud computing, and wide footprint across a number of core industrial subsectors.”

Polestar Interactive is in the process of creating a demonstration unit to allow potential customers to trial FIELD system at their own facility prior to making a purchasing decision. The trial device will be available to customers from [September 2021 – TBC].