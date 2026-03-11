Rejlek Group adopts Austria’s first fully integrated SAM-C automation solution

The Rejlek Group has commissioned Austria’s first fully integrated SAM-C automation solution from Sumitomo (SHI) Demag. The company will be adopting a fully electric IntElect 130, which impressed the high-precision plastic components manufacturer with its process stability, energy efficiency, and precision.

“For us, the combination of cost-performance ratio and technical sophistication was decisive,” said Johannes Burtscher, Operations Manager for Injection Moulding and Stamping Technology at Rejlek “The machine offers an exceptional value creation depth – from the drive technology to the integrated robotic solution. What particularly impressed us was the seamless integration of the SAM-C robot, which significantly simplifies operation and maintenance.”

The duo’s collaboration has been developed over multiple years. Around every tenth injection moulding machine at the Vienna site comes from the German-Japanese manufacturer.

“The relationship is characterised by trust, technical depth, and short communication paths,” explains Burtscher. “We see great potential to further expand the partnership in the area of multi-component technology in the future.”

Michael Domes, Managing Director Sales Austria at Sumitomo (SHI) Demag, added, “Rejlek impressively demonstrates how precision, automation, and sustainability can be harmonised. The implementation confirms that fully electric production is convincing not only technologically but also economically.”

Space-saving and automation benefits

Rejlek manufactures precision components for the industrial electronics, mobility, and medical technology sectors. The company can utilise its new machine to process plastics with high glass fibre and recycled content, a significant milestone towards more sustainable production.

“Our machine is designed to safely process even recycled materials,” added Burtscher. “This allows us to directly reuse production waste and efficiently close the material loop.”

With activeMeltControl technology, the machine automatically compensates for material fluctuations, ensuring consistent high quality with limited waste. The adaptive control system adjusts the injection process in real time, providing stable production conditions.

Burtscher explains, “The compact design saves valuable floor space, and thanks to the joint control of the machine and robot, operation is extremely intuitive. This reduces training requirements and downtime.”

During production, the SAM-C robot performs precise part removal and handling for subsequent processing steps, enhancing reliability and ensuring consistent product quality.

“With the SAM-C series, we offer a fully integrated automation solution that is perfectly tailored to our fully electric machines,” added Domes. “The combination of high dynamics, energy efficiency, and ease of use provides our customers with new opportunities to manufacture more productively and sustainably.”

Sustainability benefits

Sustainability is an integral part of daily production at Rejlek. In addition to using recycled materials, the company optimises cooling management, while also relying on closed water circuits.

“Our fully electric system significantly reduces energy consumption compared to hydraulic machines,” concluded Burtscher. “At the same time, we benefit from precise, stable cycles and very high Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).”