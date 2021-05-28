Rise of the robots

Sepro Robotique CSO Xavier Lucas discusses the new and improved Success Range.

What modifications have been made to the Success Range and how will they continue to further improve injection moulding manufacturing?

We have made significant changes to the new Success range, these include the option to have a CNC wrist on the Success X robots, returning the robust Sepro guide roller bearings on the traverse axis, making more modular parts common across the range to reduce spare parts needed to be carried by the customers, more modern efficient pneumatics for vacuum and gripping circuits, improved maintenance operations, new control cabinet design, and newer more modern ergonomic covers.

The Success Range was already a best-seller. Was there not an ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ element to the modification process?

The re-design was in no way influenced by this thought, the idea was to try and improve an already great product, and make the ownership of the new Success robot a better more efficient experience for the customer, which we think we achieved. Over the life of the robot the maintenance should be reduced by the changes we have implemented, and the cost of running reduced by changing the pneumatics and drives/motors for more modern and efficient units. The last Success robot was a best seller for ten or so years, technology moves on in this time, and Sepro moves with the technology to continuously bring the best most advanced products to the market.

Which technologies are available to work alongside the Success Range in process control and monitoring functions?

Our Visual platform was one of the first to be open to integrate into machine and factory control systems. The robot control can be viewed through the panel of our OEM partners machine control, and in the factory, our control can feed information on the customer network to data collection software in real time for an MES (production figures, alarms, etc.), for storing a back-up of programs and parameters, or sharing programs.

At which industry players is Sepro targeting these new products?

The new Success is in our ‘Universal’ robot range, specially designed for simple pick and place and stacking applications, so we target all customers who are looking for a reliable, cost-effective robotic solution.

And what benefits will they see to their manufacturing process in terms of usability, as well as in terms of productivity and efficiency?

The benefits to the user are the ease of use and flexibility of our Visual controller, as well as the reliability, repeatability, speed and best in class technology of the new Success robot. Robots are in use for more than a decade. Consequently, injection moulders need increased mechanical and software modularity to be able to face production changes more easily. This has been an important component in our product design.

Our controller Visual, offers a very user-friendly experience with smart functions such as program libraries or our Opticycle software, available as an option or upgrade to our Success ranges, robot interruption times in the moulding process are minimised and optimised to give maximum productivity of the machine.

What about the Success Range’s contributions to sustainability targets?

Using the latest technology, pneumatics, drives and motors, the robots are more efficient and help reduce energy consumption. Combining these factors with stabilising the customer’s process and reducing scrap parts from inconsistent cycle times, robotic solutions help in streamlining customers’ processes.

Finally, at which trade fairs can we hope to see the new range in action?

The new models can be viewed at any time in our virtual showroom, but the first confirmed opportunity to see them in the flesh, so to speak, will be at Interplas on 28-30 September this year. We have also planned to exhibit at Fakuma in October.

Sepro will be exhibiting from Hall 4, Booth D20 at Interplas 2021.