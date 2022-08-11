At K 2022, Sepro Group will present several examples of injection moulding automation, enabling visitors to its booth (Hall 12, Booth A49) to see for themselves future technological concepts, including novel man-machine interface devices, total-system integration and artificial intelligence.

Sepro Sepro brings the future of automation to K 2022

Attendees will be encouraged to take control of the robots and peripheral equipment to experience Sepro HMIs and, in one cell, visitors will be offered the opportunity to compete in K’s Challenge. This will be open to anyone, regardless of previous experience or training, partly to demonstrate how the robotic controls of the future can be designed for use by less-skilled operators.

Charles de Forges, CEO and CTO, said: “Simplicity and ease of operation are even more important today. At K 2022, we not only want to demonstrate just how easy it can be, but we also want to see how people react to the concepts we have been developing so that we can discover which approaches are most likely to work best in the real world. We hope to learn as much from our visitors as they learn from us about robot control.”

K 2022 will also be the debut show for Sepro’s new modular software architecture that enables the control of multiple pieces of robotic and auxiliary equipment via a single central control system.

In one moulding cell, the system will control a Sepro 5X-25 Cartesian robot and a 6X-140 six-axis articulated-arm unit, as well as manage all additional peripheral devices as diverse as a conveyor, quality check equipment and ink-marking machine.

The system can gather quality and production data to calculate Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and provide other operational insights. This data will be displayed continually on a large screen on the booth.

In addition to the five robots operating on the Sepro booth, the company’s equipment will be seen in the booth of nine injection moulding machine manufacturers around Messe Düsseldorf.