Shibaura Machine brings high-precision injection moulding to Interplas 2026

Shibaura Machine will demonstrate its latest plastics and rubber manufacturing technologies at Interplas 2026, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from 2–4 June. Working alongside TM Robotics, the company will highlight its advanced injection moulding machines. They include the EC-SXIII all-electric series and the S-GenXt hydraulic series, alongside integrated automation and digital solutions for fully connected, turnkey production.

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Located on Stand N50 in Hall 10, the companies will also co-exhibit with Roboprint, which will showcase its T-TRANSFER technology for automated plastics decoration. In addition, visitors to the stand can experience a digital twin simulation of TM Robotics’ injection moulding processes via a VR headset, offering an immersive insight into injection moulding machine performance, workflow optimisation and smart factory integration.

The demonstration will also show how Shibaura Machine can deliver a total solution, with the injection moulding machine offloaded by Shibaura Machine robot technology, such as the TVM 6-axis robot, before the robot decorates the plastic using Roboprint’s T-TRANSFER technology, integrated through a specialist head and gripper.

Advancing hydraulic and rubber processing performance

A key focus on Stand N50 in Hall 10 at Interplas will be Shibaura Machine’s latest injection moulding technology. These systems combine with the company’s expertise in rubber processing for applications requiring consistent performance under demanding material conditions.

This includes the S-GenXt series, which features proprietary binary injection technology that uses two injection stages, one fast to fill the mould and one controlled to refine it. The S-GenXt series delivers high precision and repeatability across elastomers and thermoplastics, and improved speed and precision for faster cycle times and improved cost efficiency.

The system complements the company’s established all-electric platforms, including the EC-SXIII injection moulding machine series, also on display. With closed-loop servo control for high precision and repeatability, it gives manufacturers greater flexibility to select the right solution based on application requirements. The EC-SXIII spans 50 to 3,000 tonnes for high-precision, repeatable applications in sectors such as medical, automotive and packaging.

Turnkey solutions for modern manufacturing

Central to Shibaura Machine’s presence at Interplas is its ‘total solution’ approach, combining machinery, robotics and digital technologies into fully integrated production systems. In partnership with TM Robotics, Shibaura Machine delivers turnkey cells that integrate injection moulding machines with its Japanese-engineered 6-Axis and SCARA industrial robot ranges.

At Interplas, this will be demonstrated virtually through a complete production sequence at Stand N50 in Hall 10. Visitors will see how Shibaura Machine injection moulding machines, Shibaura Machine robot technology and Roboprint decoration can operate as one integrated system.

“Manufacturers today are looking for more than standalone machines. They need complete, integrated systems that deliver consistent performance and long-term value,” said Nigel Smith, CEO of TM Robotics. “At Interplas, we’re demonstrating how Shibaura Machine’s technology supports plastics and rubber processors with solutions that are not only high precision, but also connected, efficient and future-ready.”

Smart factory integration and sustainability

Shibaura Machine’s digital platform, machiNetCloud Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform will also be highlighted as part of its smart factory offering. machiNetCloud offers real-time monitoring, energy tracking and predictive maintenance capabilities. It works alongside tools such as Virtual Machine Expert, which enables predictive maintenance and process optimisation through AI-driven monitoring.

“Integration is the key to modern manufacturing,” added Smith. “By combining high-performance injection moulding machines with automation and connected data platforms, manufacturers can build production environments that are more resilient, energy efficient and sustainable, with reduced operational costs.”

Visit Stand N50 in Hall 10 at Interplas 2026.