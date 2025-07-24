Shibaura Machine demonstrates robotic solution for injection moulding at K Show 2025

Shibaura Machine will exhibit at K Show 2025 at Hall 15, Booth B21. Visitor will get an exclusive look at the company’s robotic solutions for injection moulding applications, showcasing the latest in automated plastics manufacturing.

A standout feature of Shibaura Machine’s exhibit will be a fully automated production cell, where the TVM900 6-axis robot will seamlessly integrate with the advanced EC75SXIII injection moulding machine. This live demonstration will showcase real-time production of plastic business card cases.

The SXIII series is an all-electric lineup of injection moulding machines designed for high-speed, energy-efficient operation. With 16 different models tailored to varying tonnage requirements, the SXIII features the V70 controller for smooth integration, optimised cycle times and enhanced productivity.

The injection mould machine will collaborate with the TVM900 robot — one of Shibaura Machine’s comprehensive ranges of 6-axis robots. With a 900 mm reach and 20 kg payload capacity, robots in the TVM range offer rapid, smooth motion control and high repeatability.

Complementing this, the RoboPrint printing head will accurately transfer logos and designs onto the moulded plastic parts, demonstrating the potential of robotic integration for speed and efficiency.

"Robotic integration in injection moulding is transforming the industry,” explained Nigel Smith, managing director of TM Robotics, Shibaura Machine robotics distributor in Europe and the partner for the injection moulding machine (IMM) sales, service and support for the UK and Ireland. “By automating repetitive tasks, such as part handling, assembly and quality control, manufacturers can meet rising demand while maintaining consistent quality — all of which contribute to a faster return on investment."

Dr. Georg Holzinger, executive vice president of Shibaura Machine Europe, added, “As a trusted Japanese manufacturer with over 75 years of experience, Shibaura Machine was one of the first to develop all-electric injection moulding machines in the 1990s. Today, its machines are engineered for unmatched precision, energy efficiency and reliability. This technology, working alongside our industrial robots, demonstrates our commitment to providing complete solutions for the plastics sector.”

Additionally, Shibaura Machine will showcase its TV1000 6-axis robot. With a 1,000 mm reach and 10 kg payload capacity, the TV1000 excels in material handling, assembly, machine tending and packaging applications.