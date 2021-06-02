Stäubli has launched a new generation of CombiTac connector solutions, CombiTac direqt and CombiTac uniq, that can be configured to meet exact dimensional and technical requirements.

Stäubli's next-gen CombiTac connectors reduce assembly times and maintenance costs CombiTac Direqt

CombiTac direqt is suitable for applications where fast, tool-free connections are required, and where combinations of electrical signals, power and pneumatics need to be integrated within a single connector. Stäubli’s ‘Click-and-Connect’ system allows the various modules to be quickly configured to meet individual customer requirements, reducing the time needed for assembly and keeping future maintenance costs to the minimum. In addition, each carrier and frame is coded, eliminating any possibility of assembly errors or incorrect polarity mating between male and female connectors.

All configurations ensure a reliable connection for signals, power and pneumatic coupling for up to 10,000 mating cycles. Medium and high current contacts up to 350A are available, offering IP2X protection on both the male and female side, together with leak-free pneumatic couplings up to 15 bar.

Stäubli's next-gen CombiTac connectors reduce assembly times and maintenance costs CombiTac Uniq

Stäubli’s CombiTac connectors have been renamed CombiTac uniq and come available in up up to 300A, signal, data, thermocouple, coaxial, fibre-optic, fluids and pneumatics, and are rated at up to 100,000 mating cycles.

Both CombiTac direqt and CombiTac uniq connectors can be supplied ready assembled, including cable assembly if required. They can also be quickly and easily configured online using the intuitive and award-winning CombiTac configurator at configurator.combitac.com.

Both CombiTac variants are suitable for a wide range of applications within general industry, automation, automotive manufacturing and testing, medical and healthcare, rail, transport and logistics.