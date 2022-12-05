Techman Robot announces major new AI developments

Taiwanese AI and tech manufacturer, Techman Robot has announced the introduction of its TM AI Cobot series.

× Expand TECHMAN

AI Cobot is a Collaborative Robot, which combines a robot arm with a native AI inferencing engine and a smart vision system. Techman believe this is ready for deployment in factories.

Techman say Cobot works on the principle of ‘being smart, simple and safe.’

By combining visual processing in the robot arm, they claim the AI Cobot can perform fast and precise pick and place, AMR, palletizing, welding, semi-conductor and product manufacturing, AOI inspections and food service preparation.

Techman claim It is the only intelligent robotic arm series on the market provided with a comprehensive AI software suite. It includes TM AI+ Training Server, TM AI+ AOI Edge, TM Image Manager, and TM 3DVisionTM. Allowing companies to train and tailor their system to precisely meet their application.

Techman Robot President, Shi-chi Ho said: “Techman Robot has redefined the future of industry robotics with the introduction of its AI Cobot series that are equipped with a native AI engine, powerful and precise robotic arm and vision system that represents a perfect combination of brain, hands and eyes. With our all-in-one integrated system and supporting software suite, we lead the industry with ease of integration, accelerating productivity while reinforcing quality, and opening new opportunities.”