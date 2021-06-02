The servitisation situation

Martin Leeming, CEO of low-carbon packaging company Trakrap, looks at how pharmaceutical manufacturers could benefit from the adoption of servitisation business models to improve productivity through the greater use of automation technology.

Post-COVID, pharma manufacturers have increased their focus on agile operations and operational efficiency, and are recognising that as margins are squeezed, servitisation offers a way to manage costs and deliver more predictable cash flow.

TrakRap secondary packaging machinery

Servitisation is not a ‘new’ idea, many offices contain photocopiers and printers which are serviced by the provider, but in certain sectors such as pharma and food manufacturing, adoption has been slower.

Servitisation offers a way to unlock new technology and, for today’s pharma manufacturers who want exceptional performance from their plant floor equipment to drive productivity, servitisation models can deliver just that. Once service levels have been agreed, such as Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), the pharma manufacturer can hold the machinery supplier accountable for delivering it. There are no extra charges for parts, labour or call outs; instead, to protect the manufacturer, there are penalties for non-delivery. The objectives of both manufacturer and equipment supplier are therefore completely aligned.

One of the other key benefits a servitisation business model delivers is that it enables customers to purchase innovative new technology without the need for any capital expenditure, making new innovations – for example, in automation technology – that would otherwise be prohibitively expensive available to many more businesses.

One of the crucial ways servitisation has started to achieve cut-through in the pharmaceutical sector is in packaging. High growth in pharmaceutical e-commerce driven by the coronavirus crisis has driven demand for ‘secondary’ or transport ready packaging. Pharmaceutical packaging is now available as a ‘pay per wrap’ model, allowing manufacturers to acquire innovative, automated packaging machinery without the need for CapEx.

TrakRap The servitisation situation Martin Leeming

Furthermore, this new breed of machinery features the latest digital technology, which means each pack costs less than traditional packaging methods, and features such as digital twin capability enables equipment owner to modify and upgrade regularly to continually drive productivity, reduce ongoing maintenance costs – such as call-out times – and reduce equipment downtime by as much as 70 per cent, without the need for an investment from the manufacturer in ‘upgrades’ or new machinery. Essentially, the pharmaceutical manufacturer reaps all the benefits of consistent, ongoing innovation without having to foot the bill.

Unlike the automotive industry, servitisation or ‘pay for outcomes’ models are still a relatively new development in the pharmaceutical sector. Outdated views around equipment ownership, depreciation and lack of investment have led to the much of the industry being dominated by older, owned machinery, particularly where end of line packaging or secondary is concerned. In addition, traditional accounting methods do not include the huge productivity benefits that are enabled by digitalisation. This is counter intuitive for an industry where demand for many of its products – for example, cold and flu medication – is cyclical and may go up and down depending on the season. Servitisation in packaging allows you to only pay for packaging the products you are going to sell, adapting quickly to fast growing new product ranges and heightened demand.