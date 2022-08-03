What’s new with BECK Automation? Find out at K 2022

Beck Automation will be presenting a range of new products and innovative solutions for in-mould labelling (IML), efficient packaging automation and medical applications at the K Show 2022.

One new product, the Beck Bailer, enables the fully automatic assembly of metal handles on buckets. The system can be operated autonomously due to its own PLC and BECK Automation hopes will arrest the attention of producers of plastic industrial buckets.

Designed for a cycle of 3.5 seconds per bucket, the buckets are fed into the system, precisely positioned and oriented with the bracket hole, before a pre-cut metal rod is separated. Grip rollers are pushed on and the rod is given the desired handle shape. The finished handles are conveyed to a conjunction station where the bucket and the handle are precisely aligned, and the ends of the handle are pressed into the holes.

The Beck Bailer will be introduced on the Beck Automation stand in Hall 12, booth B36-05, where Beck will also showcase its expertise in the medical sector, which the company entered at the beginning of the business year.

Ralf Ziemer, Sales Manager Medical at Beck Automation, said: "We convince our counterparts with our engineering and our understanding of the structural design of a medical system. As soon as we address this topic and show examples of what we understand by Swiss engineering, the customer's interest increases. K 2022 offers us the opportunity to present our solutions in the medical field to a large audience."

The focus will be on the potential applications of IML for medical products.

Beck Automation is also presenting an adjustment head for even more precise label alignment. The positioning of labels have been known to shift during operation for various reasons. Beck’s adjustment head picks up individual labels, and measures and aligns them in the desired position, thus increasing positioning accuracy, and reducing waste and manual fine adjustments. The application will be on display at the WITTMANN BATTENFELD stand in Hall 15, booth C06.