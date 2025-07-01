YMT announced as official UK dealer for FANUC ROBODRILL

FANUC UK have announced that YMT are now their official UK partner for the ROBODRILL range of CNC compact machining centres.

× Expand YMT

Serving customers across the Midlands and south of England in sectors like medical, aerospace, automotive and electronics, YMT’s offering now encompasses the full range of ROBODRILL machining centres. These are famous for their accuracy, speed and precision when automating tasks such as drilling, milling, cutting and polishing.

The two companies have forged a close relationship over many years, primarily as a result of YMT incorporating FANUC industrial robots into their advanced CNC metal-cutting solutions. This next step reflects a natural evolution in their partnership, enabling more precision machining companies to take advantage of the benefits offered by the FANUC ROBODRILL.

“The synergies between FANUC and YMT have been apparent for some time,” states Nigel House, FANUC Sales Manager – ROBOMACHINE (UK & Ireland). “YMT’s core values of loyalty, trust and transparency resonate strongly with the FANUC brand. Our work with YMT on the industrial robots side has demonstrated the strength of our partnership, and they are the obvious choice to act as a dealer for our ROBODRILL range – their automation expertise and capability impressed us from day one. Enhancing YMT’s already impressive portfolio, the ROBODRILL is a natural extension to their CNC machine tool offering, making them the go-to supplier for the UK’s precision machining sector.”

Tom Hillard is the Sales Director for YMT and has been instrumental in driving the ROBODRILL partnership with FANUC. Tom states: “For YMT, this new strategic partnership opens doors for us and allows us to support new and existing customers where we haven’t necessarily been able to in the past. To be associated with the FANUC brand is something that we are extremely proud of and we are sure that we will follow in the success of our robot sales in making this an extremely successful venture for both parties."