WARDJet Tailored Waterjet Solutions, a global leader in CNC Waterjets and technology for more than 30 years, has announced a new UK promotion for their best-sellling Foam and Packaging system, the J-Series.

× Expand WARDJet WARDJet announces £20,000 off the J-Series packaging system

The offer, £20,000 off the J-Series purchase price, is being made available for an undisclosed limited time only and while supplies last.

The company confirms that the J-Series system has the highest throughput of any water-only waterjet in its class.

The J-Series is optimised for soft goods such as foam, rubber and textiles. Its new design has been tailored to increase productivity with high acceleration, multi-head configurations and automated material handling.

The promotion is aimed at those businesses looking to accelerate productivity whilst maintaing high standards of quality. Described by the company as ‘the fastest machine in the industry’, the J-Series 63m/min system enables small parts to be cut quickly. For easy material handling, purchasers will be able to load, cut, and unload simultaneously with the J-Series’ unique chain-feed configuration.