ULMA expands FLOW-VAC range with new FV 55 SD

To meet high demand for cost-effective and fully automated solutions for the food industry, ULMA Packaging UK has improved its FLOW-VAC machinery portfolio to now include the FV 55 SD flow pack wrapping machine.

Suitable for the packaging of cheese, fresh meat cuts and processed meat, the new FV 55 SD has been developed in-line with Health and Safety Executive (HSE) stringent food hygiene and safety standards.

Using ULMA’s FLOW-VAC technology, the FV 55 SD, provides a complete end-to-end packaging solution. Designed to automatically place the products to be packaged in the bag created by the FV 55 SD, without manual intervention, to reduce the risk of contamination and save on labour costs. The machine then transfers the pack to a vacuum system in sync with the production line.

Ed Williams, Sales Director at ULMA Packaging UK, said: “The new FV 55 SD is a prime example of [ULMA’s] commitment to pioneering new and improved packaging machinery, and demonstrates a sustainable, cost-effective, hygienic, and user-friendly solution for flow pack wrapping meat and cheese products.”

Designed to further optimise the packaging process, the system automatically adapts the length of the packaging to the product, which has the threefold benefits of better aesthetic results, optimised materials use, and reduced packaging waste.

Furthermore, machine operators benefit from quick changeover times between formats and use a state-of-the-art human-machine interface (HMI) system to customise machine and production settings adjustments.

For additional reassurance, users can rely on the continued cleanliness of the FV 55 SD, which has been developed to avoid build-ups of water, dust or dirt. With easily released and dismantled conveyor belts and a feeding conveyor that benefits from an IP66 protection rating, it is also easy to clean.