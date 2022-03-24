A Sheffield-based sandwich chain has streamlined its preparation process by investing in a new flow-wrapping machine to supply fresh bread to its stores.

ULMA Packaging ULMA wrapping machine helps keep Sheffield fed

With 14 shops in the Sheffield area, Beres Pork Shop is celebrating its 60th anniversary. With over a million sliced bread rolls required every year, preparing sandwiches can be a logistical challenge that previously required manual handling.

Owner Richard Beres said the new FR100 flow wrapper from ULMA Packaging will help centralise and simplify a previously time-consuming aspect of his business.

“We would previously have to load the rolls by hand into separate bread baskets at our main facility for transport to individual branches,” Beres said, “where slicing and packaging would take place. However, the bread could dry out before reaching its destination, and we had to consider health and safety – cutting bread with sharp implements in a busy shop could be dangerous, so we wanted to ensure our staff were protected too.”

It became clear that the business investing in automated packaging machinery was the responsible thing to do. “After some research,” Beres added, “I came across ULMA Packaging – I was very impressed with the wide range of machine solutions they could offer, and by the fact they were also based in Sheffield, so would be nearby for any support I might need.”

ULMA recommended Beres opt for an FR100 flow wrapper. Designed for the packaging of trays of baked goods, the FR100 is suitable for those companies looking to adopt packaging technologies for the first time.

Equipped with an easy-to-operate industrial PC and 7” HMI touchscreen, the FR100 has streamlined Beres’ operations, according to the owner: “As we can now slice and package everything in one place, our staff’s day-to-day duties are much easier, as they don’t have to balance packaging and slicing with serving customers.”

Beres mentioned how the machinery has led him to start thinking about expansion. The investment, he concluded, has already proved itself as “essential to our business, and will become even more so as we grow”.