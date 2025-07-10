Amcor and Mediacor launch a refillable pouch for Nana laundry and cleaning products

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC) and Mediacor have collaborated to launch a 2-liter spouted stand-up pouch for liquid products which is recycle-ready in Italy, Germany and Austria. The new packaging solution has launched with Mediacor’s Nana brand, which offers ecological cleaning products.

Nana is the first brand to adopt Amcor’s AmPrima 2-Liter Refill Pouch in the home and personal care sector, accelerating the shift towards lightweight, mono-material packaging that uses less plastic.

When looking to expand to their offering to include flexible large-format refill packs, Nana worked closely with Amcor to transform its filling lines, unlocking reductions in both plastic use and pack weight. By launching the AmPrima refill pouch, Nana has reduced the plastic used to package 2-liters of product by up to 80% and lowered the carbon footprint of its packaging by up to 64% compared to two blow moulded 1-liter PET bottles. These reductions are calculated using Amcor’s ASSET lifecycle assessment model, which is certified by Carbon Trust.

The new Nana refill pouch is consistent with the product’s EcoLabel certification, demonstrating to consumers that the product meets stringent environmental standards.

As e-commerce is an important sales channel for the brand, Nana required a solution that was both lightweight and highly durable. The AmPrima 2-Liter Refill Pouch is ISTA 6A certified, meaning it meets rigorous standards for durability in the e-commerce supply chain, withstanding drop tests from 1.5 metres without leaking or breaking. This level of resistance is essential for safe transport in an e-commerce environment.

Trivko Matovic, Head of Sales and Marketing for Mediacor, says: “It is not only what is in the product that matters, but also what it is packaged in. From the very beginning, we have used 100% recycled PET bottles, saving raw materials that would otherwise be extracted from nature anew every year. Together with Amcor, we have taken an even stronger step towards sustainability. Thanks to Amcor’s responsiveness and expertise, we have now launched 19 products in a recycle-ready refill pouch, only nine months on from our first meeting.”

Geoffrey Gendebien, Marketing Manager for Home and Personal Care at Amcor, says: “Amcor is proud to partner with pioneers such as Nana, who set the standard for more sustainable home and personal care products. We are excited to partner with both global and local businesses that are looking to future-proof their packaging, reduce their carbon footprint and align with consumer preferences.”

The Nana-branded 2-liter refillable pouch is now available to consumers in Italy, Germany, Austria and Slovenia.