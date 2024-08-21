AC Plastics secures contracts to supply components for luxury car brands

Key Highlights:

AC Plastics announced the acquisition of two substantial contracts to injection mould components for upcoming models of two UK-manufactured luxury car brands.

These contracts are set to run over the next seven years and signal a significant step forward in the company's growth and development.

This achievement follows AC Plastics’ transition to employee ownership earlier this year which not only secured the future of the company but also empowered its employees to take a more active role in its success.

AC Plastics announced the successful acquisition of two substantial contracts to injection mould components for upcoming models of two UK-manufactured luxury car brands. These contracts, set to run over the next seven years, reflect the company’s continued commitment to excellence in the automotive sector and signal a significant step forward in its growth and development.

The work will involve producing components for models scheduled for release in 2026 and 2027. The components supplied by AC Plastics will be integral to the next generation of luxury vehicles from two prestigious brands.

Building on a legacy of employee ownership

This achievement follows a significant milestone in AC Plastics’ history—the transition to employee ownership earlier this year. This move not only secured the future of the company but also empowered its employees to take a more active role in its success. The new contracts further underscore the benefits of this model, as the commitment and expertise of the team have been pivotal in winning these important projects.

“With our transition to employee ownership, we have seen increased dedication and innovation within our team,” said Martin Gough, sales director at AC Plastics.

“Securing these contracts is a direct result of the ownership culture we have cultivated, which drives our commitment to delivering the highest standards in everything we do.”

A heritage of quality and innovation

With over 50 years of experience, AC Plastics has established itself as a trusted partner to many of the UK’s leading businesses. The company’s expertise in precision plastic injection moulding, combined with its comprehensive service offering—from Design for Manufacturing (DFM) to final production—has been crucial in securing these contracts. AC Plastics’ ongoing investment in technology and its workforce ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering consistent, high-quality solutions to its clients.

Securing the future

These new contracts not only ensure the stability of AC Plastics over the coming years but also safeguard jobs and support the wider community. The contracts represent a vital foundation for the company’s continued growth and success within the automotive sector.

“We are honoured to contribute to the production of these iconic vehicles,” added Martin. “As an employee-owned business, our entire team is invested in our success, and these contracts are a testament to our collective effort and expertise.”

As AC Plastics moves forward, the company remains committed to maintaining its high standards of quality and innovation. The new contracts are a strong indication of the company’s robust position in the automotive supply chain and its ability to meet the evolving needs of the industry.