Avient Corporation will appear at the Plastimagen tradeshow in Mexico City this week where its range of sustainable material solutions and services, including polymers, colorants and additives will be on display.

Avient pushing sustainability at Plastimagen

Avient’s display features specialised polymer solutions and local services for customers in Latin America, including its sustainable portfolio of polymer solutions which are categorised into eight ways that facilitate sustainable outcomes. Solutions include bio-polymers, eco-conscious materials, sustainable infrastructure materials, and additives to improve recycling.

Avient will also showcase its advanced mobility polymer solutions, including electric and autonomous vehicle components compatible with 5G. They are formulated to facilitate such goals as lightweighting, reduced VOC/FOG, and ambient interior lighting.

Avient’s unique collection of four progressive and dynamic colour palettes representing societal trends such as generational changes and environmental awareness, the ColorForward 2023 Guide, which the company is convinced will inspire near-future consumers.

Featuring a comprehensive portfolio of polymers from the world’s top suppliers, the Avient Distribution business unit is committed to helping manufacturers streamline product development, including design, material selection, manufacturing processes, and supply chain optimisation with local support.

Furthermore, its highly specialised group of industrial designers and project engineers understands materials and moulding. Thse provide engineering support and design for manufacturability insights to simplify processes, accelerate time to market, and gain market share.

Plastimagen will take place in Mexico City from 8-11 March.