BASF expands its portfolio of engineering plastics with new Ultradur grades. Designed to help automotive manufacturers and suppliers increase the recycled content of their products, the new portfolio includes glass fibre-reinforced PBT/PET compounds containing up to 30% post-consumer recycled content.

× Expand BASF BASF expands its Ultradur portfolio

The new Ultradur RC1 grades match the properties of conventional grades based on virgin raw materials as closely as possible. This allows customers to increase the recycled content of their components while maintaining quality standards, processability, and performance. The compounds provide the strength, stiffness, and dimensional stability required.

The new Ultradur RC1 products are based on PCR-PET sourced from packaging waste not competing with established bottle-to-bottle recycling streams and is often used for energy recovery. Utilising this material allows BASF to tap into an additional recycling stream.

“The automotive industry faces growing pressure to increase the use of recycled materials while continuing to meet the highest technical requirements. With Ultradur RC1, we offer a solution that combines both: a significant share of post-consumer recycled content and a performance required for demanding engineering applications,” said Patrick Wilke, Segment Manager Transportation, Engineering Plastics, BASF.

Specifically designed for structural automotive components, the grades can be used in brackets, housings, structural parts, connectors, and other engineering component applications.

Additionally, the new Ultradur RC1 products can contribute to reducing companies’ Scope 3.1 emissions. They can also support OEMs and suppliers in meeting evolving regulatory requirements regarding recycled content in plastic components.