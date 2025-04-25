Beaulieu Fibres drives ‘The Cleaner Car’

With plastics making up 12-15% of a car’s total weight, reducing their carbon footprint is essential for the future of sustainable mobility. Beaulieu Fibres is helping the automotive industry transition to low-carbon materials.

To help Tier 1 and Tier 2 players, as well as automotive brands, make informed material choices, Beaulieu Fibres now provides detailed CO₂ footprint calculations for polypropylene (PP) fibres used in automotive parts, such as underbody shields, door panels and parcel shelves. These cradle-to-gate lifecycle calculations follow the industry standards.

“When PP fibres are made from circular materials—whether bio-circular or recycled—they significantly reduce CO₂ emissions while maintaining the high-performance standards required in automotive applications,” says Gillis Beun, Business Development Manager at Beaulieu Fibres.

Beaulieu Fibres has been supplying high-quality raw materials for compression-moulded nonwoven parts for decades. The company actively collaborates across the entire value chain—from Tier 3 suppliers to OEMs—to scale sustainable solutions that drive real impact.

“As raw material providers we have a dedicated Scope 3 program in place to drive sustainability efforts throughout the automotive supply chain,” adds Gillis Beun. “We invite all stakeholders to join us in developing cleaner, lower-carbon mobility solutions.”