Borouge International launch a new recycled PP compound, Borcycle GE2331SY

Borouge International unveils its new high-performance, recycled polypropylene (PP) compound, Borcycle GE2331SY. Designed for demanding structural automotive components, the material is a finalist in the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe (PRAE) 2026.

Borcycle GE2331SY demonstrates Borouge International’s commitment to delivering materials offering greater efficiency, durability, and circularity across critical applications. The glass-fibre reinforced compound combines 40% post-consumer recycled material with 20% glass fibres to provide the strength required for interior structural parts. The compound is already being used by several original equipment manufacturers for high-end structural automotive components (e.g., centre console carriers and dashboard carriers).

Established in March 2026 by XRG and OMV, Borouge International is a polyolefins producer that designs and manufactures materials for modern life. The company brings together Borouge plc, Borealis GmbH and NOVA Chemicals Corporation into a single global platform.

AUTOMOTIVE MATERIALS

LATEST MATERIALS NEWS

HIGH PERFORMANCE AND ENGINEERING PLASTICS

PACKAGING MATERIALS

MASTERBATCH AND ADDITIVES

LATEST INSIGHT, ANALYSIS AND OPINION