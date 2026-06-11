Borouge International launch a new recycled PP compound, Borcycle GE2331SY

Borouge International unveils its new high-performance, recycled polypropylene (PP) compound, Borcycle GE2331SY. Designed for demanding structural automotive components, the material is a finalist in the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe (PRAE) 2026.

× Expand Borouge International Borcycle GE2331SY is designed for high-end structural automotive components, including center console carriers and dashboard carriers

Borcycle GE2331SY demonstrates Borouge International’s commitment to delivering materials offering greater efficiency, durability, and circularity across critical applications. The glass-fibre reinforced compound combines 40% post-consumer recycled material with 20% glass fibres to provide the strength required for interior structural parts. The compound is already being used by several original equipment manufacturers for high-end structural automotive components (e.g., centre console carriers and dashboard carriers).

Established in March 2026 by XRG and OMV, Borouge International is a polyolefins producer that designs and manufactures materials for modern life. The company brings together Borouge plc, Borealis GmbH and NOVA Chemicals Corporation into a single global platform.