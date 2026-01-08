Driving sustainable comfort with INFINAIR Polymers

At K Show, BP&R’s Editor Giulia Daniele caught up with Fabrice Digonnet, DOW’s EMEA Marketing Director, about the company’s INFINAIR polymers for automotive applications and their role in the current regulatory landscape.

× Expand dow

INFINAIR Polymers are tailored to the 3D Loop technology. The latter is used to create a three-dimensional type of mattress, which boasts notable advantages, such as higher cushioning and lightweighting. The polymers are developed through a process that fuses thermoplastic elastomer filaments into thousands of connected loops via melt extrusion and water cooling.

Fabrice Digonnet, EMEA Marketing Director, explains this further, “Our MobilityScience team collaborated with Lear, a US-based company that operates globally, to leverage INFINAIR Polymers for Loop Technology. This is utilised within Lear’s FlexAir technology products, offering a sustainable alternative for automotive seat cushions. For background purposes, Dow’s 3D Loop technology was initially developed for residential mattresses, pet beds and more.” Among the cushions Dow presented at K, one of them has already been implemented in the Hyundai Santa Fe in 2024. The company is currently working with several OEMs to bring similar innovations into the market.

Compared to traditional materials, INFINAIR polymers offer superior airflow and comfort, with an over 90% open structure and inherent elastomeric properties. “We wanted to achieve a low VOC (volatile organic compounds) type of seat. The car has an odour, whether it’s old or new. With INFINAIR polymers, we create a VOC-free product for the polymer’s long-term viability. We also strive for greater breathability and washability.” For example, for commercial vehicles which would need to be cleaned frequently, these polymers allow the user to dismantle the seat, wash it and put the leather/textile back without compromising its cleanliness. They prevent mould and mildew growth, keeping the car’s air quality clean and fresh, while the seat can be competitively priced for the car OEM. Since they’re polyolefin-based, they’re also designed to be mechanically recycled.

After several tests and recycling trials, the team discovered INFINAIR polymers are nearly equal to virgin materials in terms of total mechanical performance. Overall, such a benefit could prevent downcycling and keep the polymer fit for use in other car parts, for example.

INFINAIR polymers – and Dow’s overall presence at K Show – reflect the company’s effort in pushing for sustainable alternatives. “It’s not only about producing a new polymer, but building the right ecosystem, especially in view of the circular economy, where waste needs to become a new material. Waste is things that generally go to the bin or are incinerated, but the challenge lies in bringing them back. That’s why Dow has developed a family of circular, renewable polymers to show that we can take care of the end-of-life,” Fabrice states.

But this can’t be done alone – the full value chain needs to be on board. To successfully recycle a car’s various parts, it’s crucial to find a dismantling facility and separate the different plastics to maximise the chances of lower-cost recycling. Otherwise, the total cost of the waste treatment alone could be higher than the virgin raw material.

Fabrice concludes, “We need to collaborate and have clear legislation to follow. How can you make future decisions if you’re not sure? Designing a car takes five to seven years, so straightforward and easy-to-apply legislation needs to happen quickly to ensure we’re doing things right. And it should happen gradually to give the industry time to adjust and control the cost.”