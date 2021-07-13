The Mobility & Materials business segment of DuPont will exhibit a broad range of sustainable solutions for applications in advanced mobility, consumer goods, and other industries at the Fakuma trade show in Friedrichshafen, Germany, from 12 to 16 October 2021.

DuPont to highlight sustainable solutions at FAKUMA Charging of electric cars.

Automotive manufacturers will be able to meet with DuPont’s experts to learn how advanced mobility solutions can support the development and efficient manufacturing of batteries, electric motors, and other applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Manufacturers facing challenges such as electrical safety, design flexibility and ease of assembly will find solutions at the DuPont stand.

DuPont’s broad range of thermoplastics solutions, coupled with its global engineering service and support, can also empower creativity among designers and engineers in the industrial, consumer goods and electrical/electronics (ICE) industries. Samples at the stand will highlight some of the latest successful collaborative projects with ICE manufacturers.

Other environmentally responsible highlights at Fakuma will include further details on the selection by leading global manufacturers of Delrin Renewable Attributed (RA) polyacetal for applications in multiple industries.

DuPont will join its EMEA and Brazil distribution partner Biesterfeld Plastic GmbH to exhibit in Hall B4, Stand 4201.