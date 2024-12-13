Freudenberg’s material innovation for more battery safety

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is making significant strides in enhancing the safety of modern lithium-ion batteries. This commitment was honoured with Dr Ruth Bieringer, Vice President Material Technology at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, receiving the Meyer-Galow Prize for Industrial Chemistry 2024. This awards two innovations: the development of high-temperature-resistant plastics and leading-edge flame protection barriers.

Bieringer, who has a doctorate in chemistry and oversees material development at the technology company, accepted the €10,000 award. Representatives of Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, the German Chemical Society (GDCh), the society’s founder Professor Dr. Erhard Meyer-Galow and others paid tribute to Dr. Bieringer’s creativity and innovative talent.

Convincing patented know-how

The foundation highlighted the development of a new, patented class of plastic materials that was successfully developed by Dr Ruth Bieringer and her team: Quantix ULTRA. Quantix ULTRA materials stand out with for their exceptional heat and flame resistance. These plastics will not melt or catch fire even at temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees Celsius. Processing the material in injection molding is both versatile and economical, enabling the production of complex components. Its lower density compared to metallic materials is an added benefit that makes it even more attractive for modern vehicles, considering their need for lightweight construction.

The second innovation honoured by the foundation are the flame protection barriers, which the expert developed with her team. These flame protection barriers prevent the spread of flames, gases and particles to other cells and electricity-conducting parts. The team’s achievement involved increasing the heat resistance of silicone rubber by combining it with special fibers and fillers so that even these electrically insulating materials can withstand a temperature of 1,200 degrees Celsius for at least ten minutes. With injection molding or extrusion, the materials can be processed into mats, profiles or complex 3D geometries.

The commercialisation of both material families is in full swing. The company is also testing potential further developments for applications beyond electromobility.