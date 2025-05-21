Freudenberg Sealing Technologies presents materials for high-performance e-drives

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies will present its latest materials developed to provide rapid charging and higher battery capacity at the Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart. It will also demonstrate the high level of design flexibility these materials offer for their integration into customer-specific production processes.

× Expand Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Charging times and heat balance: Where is the market heading?

Across much of Europe, battery cells are still being charged overnight, while so-called “range anxiety” is keeping many electric vehicle drivers from planning long-distance trips. This is about to change.

The global automotive industry is rapidly advancing technologies that enable fast and safe battery charging. Progress has been substantial – and Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is playing a key role. Its product lines make it easy to install vibration-resistant connectors with high offset tolerances, and newly developed materials can both electrically insulate and dissipate heat. With these products, the company is solving several fundamental challenges in e-mobility: increased driving ranges, including higher battery capacities, longer battery life, ultra-fast charging, and precise thermal management.

Expanding the portfolio

In the highly dynamic electric vehicle market, a key factor is the rapidly advancing battery technology. Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has significantly expanded its portfolio of battery components. Specific products such as prismatic battery cell caps, busbar seals and components for pressure regulation or emergency degassing enhance the efficiency and safety of modern battery systems. With its high level of materials expertise in elastomers and plastics, the company can develop precisely tailored solutions to meet the strict requirements of the automotive sector. One example: fluid connectors for thermal management, which help bridge the gap between larger battery capacities and faster charging cycles.

Optimising the charging capacity

As conventional cooling systems no longer have the capacity to keep up with ultra-fast charging, thermal management of battery cells becomes increasingly important. Freudenberg Sealing Technologies offers a key component for high-performance electric drive systems in the form of its fluid connectors. They accommodate the thermodynamics of different cooling fluids under high load and ensure cooling between the battery cells. These materials, perfectly tailored to their operating environments, also extend the battery life.

Smart connection

Jürgen Mall, Head of Product Management, Special Sealings Automotive lead centre at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, says, “In the field of e-mobility, we offer our customers industry-leading design and manufacturing expertise, supported by a global network of production sites. On this basis, we have our sights set on the future and look forward to presenting and advancing our latest developments with industry professionals at the Battery Show Europe.”