Highland Plastics introduces antimony-free Kelvinite 2100 FRPP

Highland Plastics announces that its groundbreaking Kelvinite 2100 halogen-free flame-retardant polypropylene (HFFR PP) is positioned to meet the critical needs of automotive suppliers and other industries affected by China's recent ban on antimony exports.

× Expand Highland Plastics

As China, which accounts for 48% of the world’s antimony supply, enforces its export restrictions, manufacturers reliant on antimony-containing flame-retardant polymers face the prospect of significant supply chain disruptions and cost increases. Kelvinite 2100 offers an immediate, sustainable, and technically superior alternative to traditional antimony-based FRPP materials.

“Kelvinite 2100 not only eliminates the sourcing challenges associated with antimony—it also provides unmatched performance that legacy FRPP materials simply cannot provide,” said Ben Simmons, CEO of Highland Plastics. “With Kelvinite 2100, manufacturers can confidently meet flame-retardancy and environmental standards without compromising on quality or reliability."

A Superior Solution for Evolving Needs

Kelvinite 2100 is a halogen-free flame-retardant polypropylene that meets stringent UL94 V-0 and VTM-0 standards at thin gauges, including as thin as 0.010 inches (0.25 mm). It is RoHS and REACH compliant, making it an eco-friendly and safe material choice for the evolving demands of global markets.

Key advantages include:

Superior elongation for deep draw forming

Exceptional flexural fatigue resistance for living hinge applications

High impact resistance for parts in demanding environments

Superior resistance to tracking under wet and contaminated conditions, with a CTI of over 600V

Excellent resistivity and dielectric strength for critical electrical applications

Intumescent and zero-drip to provide a true flame barrier

Supports most die-cutting, knife-cutting, kiss-cutting, snap-fit, and lamination operations

These attributes make Kelvinite 2100 an ideal solution for the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, and appliance industries, as well as any sector where safety, performance, and environmental compliance are paramount.

Automotive OEMs recently highlighted the urgency of addressing antimony-related risks, pushing suppliers to find antimony-free alternatives. With Kelvinite 2100, OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers can ensure supply chain continuity while delivering a high-performance material that exceeds industry standards.

Additionally, Kelvinite 2100’s manufacturing lead time of just four weeks, combined with custom sizing options and U.S.-based production, ensures a reliable supply for manufacturers navigating these disruptions.