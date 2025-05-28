Huntsman extends automotive portfolio with intumescent coating

Huntsman has launched a new intumescent polyurethane coating system developed for automotive applications, which can provide passive fire protection to metal and composite substrates used in electric vehicles (EVs) without compromising design flexibility.

× Expand Huntsman 2520627283 Exploded view of 3d rendering black electric vehicle battery pouch with cylindrical battery cells module; Shutterstock ID 2520627283; purchase_order: GAP platform; job: ; client: ; other:

POLYRESYST EV5005 polyurethane coating system has been developed to help protect structural integrity and improve fire protection in battery cells – a key challenge in the automotive industry.

The launch of the new coating technology coincides with EV manufacturers intensifying their efforts to enhance fire safety, driven by regulatory changes, technological advancements and heightened consumer awareness. The new system will be unveiled at The Battery Show Europe in June and promoted alongside Huntsman’s wider portfolio of polyurethane systems for EV manufacturers.

Irina Bolshakova, Global Automotive Marketing Director at Huntsman, said: “The use of technologies that can help delay or prevent thermal runaway is a hot topic in the automotive industry. Manufacturers are actively looking for materials that enable them to integrate additional fire resistance into battery enclosures and other interior components, without adding weight or complexity to the design and manufacture of vehicles. POLYRESYST EV5005 system has been developed with exactly those needs in mind and is part of a wider portfolio of products that we offer to help safeguard the structural integrity of EV batteries.”

POLYRESYST EV5005 polyurethane system has been developed to be spray applied without any thickness constraints to help meet the fire standards needed. The material is fast curing and has high mechanical strength with hydrolytic stability and abrasion resistance, delivering a tough yet flexible layer that can help improve the structural integrity of core components in the event of impact or a thermal event.

Developed for use on automated manufacturing lines, POLYRESYST EV5005 system can also help manufacturers save time and money. The technology adheres well to different substrates and is fast setting, hardening in seconds, without the need for oven or post curing. A short tack-free time also means additional coats can be built up quickly as required and the sprayed substrates can be moved quickly after coating.