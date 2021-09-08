INEOS Styrolution has announced the introduction of the first Novodur ECO specialty ABS and Novodur ECO High Heat grades being the result of mechanically recycled post-consumer waste.

× Expand INEOS Styrolution INEOS Styrolution introduces PCR Novodur ECO specialty ABS solution

The new Novodur ECO solutions will contain up to 70 per cent recycled material. The new Novodur ECO HH solutions will contain up to 40 per cent recycled material. The new materials offer identical mechanical properties as their virgin equivalents making them drop-in solutions for application developers.

The new Novodur ECO HH solutions offer a balanced property profile, making them sustainable options for automotive applications including centre consoles, radiator grills or mirror housings.

These novel Novodur grades will be available in standard colours, e.g. pure white, cream or traffic blue as well as customer specific colours. An option for self-colouring will also be offered.

Marcela Villegas, Director Commercial Product Management Specialties EMEA, said: “We invite automotive and household application developers to explore the new grades. They tick all the boxes: High-quality material for high-quality applications, drop-in solution for easy processing and contribution to our customers’ sustainability goals.”

Nils Wittenberg, Technical Product Manager, Specialties EMEA, added: “We are very excited to introduce our first recycled ABS Specialty grades – we have more in the pipeline. Our customers want to reduce their carbon footprint and we are happy to provide solutions which can be used without any change in the process or equipment.”