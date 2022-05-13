LANXESS will be presenting what it names as its ‘versatile and sustainable’ solutions for tyre production at the Tire Technology Expo in Hanover (18-20 May).

LANXESS focusing on versatility and sustainability at Tire Tech Expo, Hanover Clean and efficient tire production, process in steps

Under the slogan “Clean and efficient tire production”, Technical Manager at the LANXESS Rhein Chemie business unit Dr Tobias Lauterbach will deliver his thoughts on clean and efficient curing and insights into modern, sustainable methods for vulcanisation.

A global manufacturer of rubber additives, LANXESS is also contributing its expertise in release agent technology through its permanently coated vulcanisation bladders with the brand name Rhenoshape. This ensures bladders have a longer service life when vulcanising tyres and that process efficiency is improved due to a reduction in material use.

These specially coated bladders are suitable for the production of run-flat tyres and require no additional release agents, ensuring a smooth moulding process.

Using permanently coated bladders eliminates the need for silicone oils, which could mean that the vulcanisation process undergoes reduced impairing, as well as a less rigorous or completely omitted cleaning process that has hitherto required a laser or chemicals.

Permanently coated Rhenoshape bladders can be combined with all subsequent coatings from LANXESS..

The range of products LANXESS offers the rubber industry comprises an extensive selection of additives used in tyre mixtures. These include vulcanising agents and rubber additives in pre-dispersed and other delivery forms, processing accelerators, anti-reversion agents, zinc oxide, antidegradants and mastication agents. The range of release agents comprises granulated batch-off products, single- and multiple-release inside paints and bladder coatings. Outside, finishing and tyre marking paints complete the portfolio.

LANXESS has invited visitors to learn more at both Dr Lauterbach’s presentation and the exhibition booth (4000, Hall 20).