M. Holland Company, an international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, has announced Matt Zessin has been named the inaugural Director of Global Automotive to help accelerate growth in domestic and international automotive markets. In this position, Zessin will lead M. Holland’s global Automotive group by identifying resin needs for new automotive applications and collaborating with key stakeholders to source and move materials internationally to meet those needs.

× Expand M.Holland appoints Director of Global automotive

Peter Prusak, director of business development at M. Holland said:“The automotive market is undergoing an evolution with electrification, an influx of global players, and shifting material and supply chain requirements. We’re thrilled to have Matt step into this leadership role and confident he will deliver more innovative materials and logistics solutions for customers and suppliers alike.”

As part of his responsibilities, the company claims that Zessin will work closely with M. Holland’s prime suppliers to develop new materials and help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tiers to determine the best materials for their applications. This includes identifying cost-saving materials that can deliver the required performance for highly engineered applications.

By working closely with suppliers and maintaining a focus on M. Holland’s core automotive business, the company says Zessin will help the company continue to deliver value to current customers while exploring new opportunities for growth.

“Material preferences are shifting, and the automotive market is moving toward global purchasing,” said Zessin. “With that in mind, it’s critical we stay ahead of the curve by anticipating future resin needs for emerging applications and collaborate with key international players. I’m excited to leverage my industry expertise to help ensure that automotive manufacturers have reliable resin supply and access to the materials and technical expertise they need.”

As consumers become increasingly focused on cost-saving and environmental sustainability, they are demanding vehicles with a better carbon footprint. To meet this demand, the company says that the automotive industry can leverage lightweight plastics and non-metal materials, including the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins, to assist with fulfilling government-mandated Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards.

PCR and post-industrial recycled (PIR) resins are cost-effective and quality sustainable materials, which can help automotive businesses meet overarching environmental goals.

Zessin will play a pivotal role in sourcing these materials for M. Holland’s customers, helping improve fuel efficiency and staying ahead of the automotive industry’s move toward lightweight vehicles.

Zessin has more than 10 years of industry experience working with prominent industry leaders, including Polymer Z (acquired by M. Holland in 2015) and Roadrunner Transportation Services.