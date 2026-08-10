PureCycle Technologies Inc and the Modules & Polymer Products Division of Motherson have successfully produced a Class-A surface automotive bumper prototype utilising 30% PureFive recycled polypropylene. The prototype was produced at Motherson’s facility in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with feasibility assessment and testing led by the Global Innovation Team in Germany. Additionally, the component has undergone performance tests, including climate testing and mechanical properties evaluation.

× Expand PureCycle Technologies Inc PureCycle Technologies and Motherson produce Class-A surface automotive bumper prototype

“This collaboration with PureCycle is an important step toward integrating recycled materials into applications that meet the high requirements of premium OEMs for Class-A surfaces,” said Fabian Wehrle, Global Innovation Exterior Engineer at Motherson. “We want to evaluate this through extensive testing to meet the expectations of our customers in the automotive industry and to comply with the requirements of the EU End-of-Life Vehicles Directive.”

As part of the European Union’s End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Regulation, by 2032, new vehicles must contain at least 15% recycled plastic content, with a minimum of 3% sourced from end-of-life vehicles. Then by 2036, those thresholds will increase to 25% and 5%, respectively.

PureCycle’s patented dissolution recycling process removes colour, odour, and contaminants from post-consumer polypropylene, producing PureFive resin with properties similar to virgin material.

For automakers and Tier 1 suppliers targeting the European market, the Motherson–PureCycle bumper prototype provides a scalable blueprint for 2032 compliance. PureCycle is expanding its production footprint with a new dissolution recycling facility in Antwerp, Belgium, expected to be operational in 2029.

“This bumper represents exactly why there is such excitement around PureCycle and dissolution recycling. For years, the automotive industry has been working to combine recycled materials with Class A quality. In collaboration with Motherson, there are now promising approaches to making this a reality,” said Nicolas Elwing, PureCycle’s Senior Director of Commercial in Europe. “With EU ELVR mandates approaching and OEMs searching for qualified, traceable recycled material, PureFive is ready to be that solution. We look forward to sharing the news about this breakthrough at Startup Autobahn Expo.”