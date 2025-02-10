SABIC launches NORYL GTX LMX310 resin

SABIC has launched NORYL GTX LMX310 resin, the first in a new family of resins with enhanced dimensional stability. This innovative material is well-suited for inline paintable automotive applications, such as service flaps for electric vehicles (EVs). In particular, this new grade addresses the challenges of larger, asymmetrically shaped service flaps common in hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Key takeaways:

Innovative polyphenylene ether (PPE) blend technology has been engineered to help meet the dimensional stability needs of larger and more complex EV service flaps.

New conductive NORYL GTX LMX resins combine high heat resistance for inline painting with very low moisture absorption for superior dimensional stability vs. incumbent PA-based resins.

The development efforts around this new material leveraged the growing pool of expertise available under SABIC’s BLUEHERO electrification initiative, which focuses on enabling the automotive industry to accelerate the shift to efficient, high-performing and safe EVs.

NORYL GTX LMX310 resin is an unfilled, conductive PPE blend with very low moisture (LM) absorption. The high moisture sensitivity of PA6 and PA6.6 compounds may cause warpage and decrease the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle. Testing performed by SABIC has demonstrated that the new grade absorbs 85% less moisture at equilibrium than incumbent PA-based materials, reducing the risk of warpage by up to 90%.