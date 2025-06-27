SK chemicals enters exclusive partnership with Durmont

SK chemicals has announced it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Durmont and Paarang at its ECOLAB headquarters in South Korea. The deal will see SK chemicals supply sustainable materials to global automotive brands. Paatang will aid both parties by facilitating smooth communication and operations, boosting reliability and efficiency levels throughout the transaction process.

The trio have already developed yarns and finished products, including carpets and mats, using SK chemicals’ differentiated chemical recycled (CR) PET material solution. Said products meet automotive testing requirements and quality standards, with the agreement set to accelerate supply and market expansion.

As part of the agreement, SK chemicals will supply Dumont with recycled PET, SKYPET CR, which is made of 100% recycled content, certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS (ISCC PLUS), and is a fully recyclable product.

“In Europe, the introduction of carbon neutrality regulations, such as the ELV directive, is driving a growing interest in vehicle circularity and recycling,” said Ahn Jae-hyun, CEO and President of SK chemicals. “SK chemicals will continue to promote sustainability in the industry by leveraging our depolymerisation technology and meet the material and performance requirements of automotive components, while fostering collaboration with industry partners.”

SK chemicals is set to deepen its collaboration with Durmont and Visscher-Caravelle, while simultaneously expanding partnerships with other global automotive brands for other products and applications.

What is SKYPET CR?

SKYPET CR enables waste plastics to be recycled at the molecular level while maintaining high-quality levels even after repeated recycling. By utilising chemical recycling technology, SKYPET CR maintains a quality level like virgin petroleum-based products even after repeat recycling, unlike conventional recycling methods.

By applying SKYPET CR to automotive carpets and mats, these products can be depolymerised and recycled after reaching the end of their lifespan. This allows for a closed-loop system within the automotive industry.

About Durmont

The Austrian automotive carpet manufacturer produces carpet roll goods for around seven million vehicles annually. In 2023, Visscher-Caravelle Group (VC), a Dutch Tier 1 supplier of Car Floor Mats and other automotive accessories with a European market share of over 40%, acquired Durmont. VC is known for supplying several major European automotive brands.