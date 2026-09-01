SUSONITY, Plastivaloire and TOYOTA collaborate on breakthrough interior design innovation

SUSONITY announced the successful culmination and market introduction of a three-year, landmark development collaboration with TOYOTA MOTOR EUROPE and the Plastivaloire Group (PVL).

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Initiated within TOYOTA’s design studio, the collaboration focused on developing premium interior components for the new TOYOTA Aygo X Hybrid and GR SPORT (Model Year 2026). It sets a strong precedent for raw material manufacturers to collaborate directly with Tier 1 automotive suppliers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on aesthetic and material innovation.

The core of the achievement is the development and commercialization of a premium deep marble effect for crucial interior components, specifically the side air vents and the center console. This innovative design utilizes SUSONITY's proprietary pigments combined with the company's newly patented Innovative Mass Coloring Technique, offering a sustainable and aesthetic alternative to conventional painting processes.

"This collaboration goes far beyond a traditional supply agreement; it’s a blueprint for the future of material innovation in the automotive sector," said Denis Falaize, Account Manager for Coatings and Industrials at SUSONITY. "By bringing our expertise directly to the TOYOTA CMF team, we were able to co-create a bespoke, high-end look and feel that would have previously required costly post-molding processes. This success validates our R&D approach and highlights the immense value available to OEMs who engage raw material suppliers and an injection molder early in the design phase."

From design request to production line

The collaboration originated three years ago through early exchanges with Toyota’s European design team, as both partners introduced forward-looking design innovations.

These initial discussions led to a specific request from the CMF (Color, Material, Finish) designers to develop interior components featuring a premium marble effect. TOYOTA, SUSONITY and PVL then started a collaborative material development which included:

Polymer formulation and precise colour matching,

Preparation of specialised compounds for trials and extensive testing,

Laboratory-based performance testing,

Tools and process tuning

Adaptation of production tools and process setting.

To address TOYOTA’s High Quality standards, the development strictly followed TOYOTA requirements, including the selection of the required polymer, the adherence to essential automotive standards, and the successful development of the effect in five specified colors: Cinnamon, Tarragon, Lavendula, Jasmine, and Silver/Black for the GRS Sport Model.

Rigorous two-step validation process

To ensure both design integrity and mechanical performance, the collaboration established a thorough two-step validation process within TOYOTA:

1. Aesthetic Validation: SUSONITY first developed samples in the form of plastic chips, which were sent to the TOYOTA CMF designers for visual confirmation of color accuracy and marble effect consistency,

2. Component Validation (durability): Upon successful aesthetic sign-off, PVL produced 3D parts, which were then sent to TOYOTA R&D Material Engineering Division for comprehensive mechanical and physical testing.

Only after both validation steps were successfully completed did PVL proceed with producing the part samples. This initiated an essential third phase of development, requiring multiple cycles of review by TOYOTA’s CMF and Material Engineering teams before final design approval for mass production was granted.

“Working closely with TOYOTA’s design and engineering teams allowed us to push the boundaries of what’s possible with effect pigments,” said Dr. Laurent Deloux, Lab Head for Application Technology Decorative Pigments at SUSONITY. “The dual validation process ensured that our materials met both aesthetic and durability standards, which was key to the project’s success.”

Building on the success of the Aygo X Hybrid program, TOYOTA has already initiated new R&D projects exploring advanced surface effects and color designs for future models with both technology partners.

Denis Falaize, Account Manager for Coatings and Industrials, SUSONITY, says: “This collaboration goes far beyond a traditional supply agreement; it’s a blueprint for the future of material innovation in the automotive sector. By bringing our expertise directly to the TOYOTA CMF team, we were able to co-create a bespoke, high-end look and feel that would have previously required costly post-molding processes. This success validates our R&D approach and highlights the immense value available to OEMs who engage raw material suppliers and an injection molder early in the design phase.”

Dr. Laurent Deloux, Lab Head for Application Technology Decorative Pigments, SUSONITY, adds: “Working closely with TOYOTA’s design and engineering teams allowed us to push the boundaries of what’s possible with effect pigments. The dual validation process ensured that our materials met both aesthetic and durability standards, which was key to the project’s success.”