TechnoCompound and RE Plano intensify cooperation

TechnoCompound GmbH, Bad Sobernheim, and RE Plano GmbH, Lünen, a subsidiary of REMONDIS Recycling, have agreed to intensify their cooperation in the use of post-consumer recyclates (PCR) for automotive applications.

This is being done against the backdrop of numerous EU regulations that are currently being discussed and have already been passed regarding the sustainability of companies and products, including the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive.

The use of recyclates from the lightweight packaging fraction of household waste sorting for use in technical products presents many challenges. Dirk Breitbach, Managing Director of TechnoCompound, comments, “Building on our 35 years of experience in the use of recyclates in plastic compounds, the cooperation with RE Plano is an important step in the up-cycling of PCR from the lightweight packaging fraction for technical applications, such as vehicle interiors. This application has very high requirements in terms of emissions and odours, as well as the mechanical properties of our products.”

At its latest sorting plant in Bochum/Germany, RE Plano uses an AI-supported sorting system that recognises individual packaging and can be freely programmed in terms of sorting criteria. This enables the company to achieve the highest purity levels in the fractions, which are suitable for later use in, for example, cosmetics packaging and vehicle interiors.

Dr Nabila Rabanizada, Head of Research & Development at REMONDIS Recycling, says, “The suitability of our recyclates, including for high-quality, contact-sensitive applications, is also ensured by the further multi-stage processing of the sorting fractions at our plant in Lünen. This enables us to meet the specifications for the individual components.”

Through compounding, additivation and further material processing, TechnoCompound uses these raw materials to produce plastic grades that pass the emission chamber tests, including odour and emissions, specified by vehicle manufacturers (OEMs). Regardless of the exact form of the future ELV directive, OEMs and Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers are pursuing their own sustainability strategies that include the use of PCR.

While the recovery of PCR from end-of-life vehicle recycling is still in its infancy, developments for the use of the PCR light packaging fraction are now well advanced and available for series application. TechnoCompound's PCR-based plastics are already being used in a number of automotive applications. Examples include instrument panel carrier made from TechnoGreen PP LGF long glass fibre reinforced polypropylene grades, which are in production for two vehicles.

By working together, TechnoCompound and REMONDIS Recycling are helping their automotive customers to meet legal requirements and further achieve their sustainability goals within the circular economy.