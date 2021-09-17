ThermHex Waben, specialist producer of thermoplastic honeycomb cores for economic sandwich panels, will be co-exhibiting alongside its UK distributor Panel Systems at Advanced Engineering 2021 on 3-4 November at the NEC in Birmingham.

× Expand ThermHex ThermHex and Panel Systems showcase honeycomb expertise at Advanced Engineering

ThermHex’ thermoplastic honeycomb cores, in comparison to traditional materials such as MDF and Plywood, offer up to 80 per cent weight savings, which can prove to be advantageous across a variety of applications including vehicle bodies where a reduction in weight can result in increased vehicle efficiency.

Due to ThermHex’s patented highly automated and continuous production process, the sandwich elements for lightweight products can be produced to a high level at an efficient rate.

ThermHex’s research has produced a new composite, the Organosandwich, a semi-finished product consisting of two very thin face sheets of thermoplastic fibre composites separated by a thermoplastic honeycomb core. The company plans to produce one million kilograms of PP honeycomb cores and Organosandwich this year.

CEO of ThermHex Waben, Jochen Pflug, said: “The ThermHex team will be on hand to demonstrate the high compression strength of our polypropylene honeycomb cores and accompanying cost savings whilst also being 100 per cent recyclable. We will also be showing our Organosandwich material which offers weight savings of up to 80 per cent compared to monolithic materials.”

Panel Systems is a global supplier of insulated building products and offers a unique manufacturing capability and unrivalled range of fabricated products. This includes the distribution of ThermHex cores and incorporating the material into their range of lightweight composite sandwich panels. This partnership resulted in the introduction of lightweight polypropylene honeycomb core in the elevated roofs of more than 2,000 camper vans.

Andy Taylor, Product Manager of Panel System,s added: “Over the years we have built a great relationship with ThermHex supplying their products to a range of customers and are excited to co-exhibit with them at Advanced Engineering. With the ThermHex polypropylene honeycombs being extremely light in weight but high in rigidity, we often supply it to clients who are looking for materials to use in vehicle bodies that will help reduce fuel consumption and costs.”