The mobility and transport sector is currently responsible for a quarter of all greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Strongly encouraged by legislation and market demand, this industry has now started to make the shift towards vehicle electrification, which is expected to contribute significantly to reducing GHG emissions. But it also involves a number of challenges, including battery autonomy.

AIMPLAS Thermoplastic composites to replace metal components of batteries

In this context, AIMPLAS is developing the VETERIA21 Project as part of a collaboration agreement between the Valencian Regional Government’s Ministry of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society and AIMPLAS to provide funding through grants for technology centres to carry out innovation projects in 2021 in collaboration with companies within the framework of smart specialization.

The aim of the project is to optimise the transformation processes of thermoplastic composites in order to improve their properties so they can replace metals in electric vehicle battery casings. This will reduce battery weight and, therefore, battery consumption while providing a sustainable new solution based on circular economy criteria.

Currently made of stainless steel and aluminium, li-ion battery modules account for from 20-30% of vehicle weight.

Begoña Galindo, AIMPLAS Sustainable and Future Mobility Group Leader, said: “In general, 73 per cent of vehicle weight corresponds to the metal components. Thermoset composites are therefore a lightweight alternative for battery casings. However, their recyclability and production rate work against them. For this reason, thermoplastic composites represent a good alternative.”

Thermoplastic composites have become a trend in vehicle weight reduction for several reasons other than their reduced weight: mechanical resistance, adaptability to different manufacturing processes, short manufacturing cycles, ability to be combined with other materials, weldability, easy recyclability and adaptability to the circular economy.