TotalEnergies announces new polypropylene production line

TotalEnergies has announced the construction of a new production line of high-performance recycled polypropylene for automotive in its polymer plant in Carling, France.

Since 2016, the Carling – Saint-Avold petrochemical platform has been producing value-added compounds primarily intended for the automotive industry.

With commissioning scheduled for 2024, the company claims the flexible line will produce 15,000 tons per year of polypropylene compounds containing up to 100% recycled plastic materials.

The company believes that these low-carbon materials meet the highest quality standards and technical requirements for the automotive industry.

Recycling both post-consumer wastes and end-of-life automotive parts, the line will contribute to address the challenge of the circular economy in Europe.

Nathalie Brunelle, Senior Vice President, Polymers at TotalEnergies said: "After the doubling of capacity at Synova, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies and the French leader in the production of recycled polypropylene, this investment further strengthens the Company’s leading position in high value-added recycled polymers. This new line will allow us to meet the growing demand from the automotive market for more efficient and sustainable polymers, in line with our ambition of producing 30% circular polymers by 2030.”