Trinseo launching next-generation automotive resins

Trinseo is launching what it describes as the next generation of environmentally friendly solutions in its plastics portfolio, the MAGNUM BIO ABS range of resins. The company’s established ABS solution is now available with up to 80 per cent bio-attributed content, based on an ISCC Mass Balance approach.

The MAGNUM BIO ABS solution has been designed for customers looking to increase sustainability efforts, but how do the materials compare as a fossil-based equivalent? According to a recent Trinseo press release, the next-generation of environmentally friendly automotive plastics offers identical performance properties and processability, including a very high flow, low VOC and odour release, low temperature ductility and very low density.

Frank Schumann, Global Marketing Manager, Automotive, said: "The launch of MAGNUM BIO ABS further extends our portfolio of sustainably advantaged materials dedicated to the automotive industry. [W]e are excited to provide our automotive customers more solutions that help them achieve their sustainability targets. MAGNUM BIO ABS resins are a drop-in solution, meaning it does not require requalification, and the material will maintain the same features and benefits with an improved carbon footprint."

The MAGNUM BIO range can result in as much as a 79 per cent reduction in CO2 equivalent per kilogramme, as shown in the press release.

The first grades of the new MAGNUM BIO ABS will be made available in a natural colour to the European market during the first half of this year.