Wrights Plastics earns ECE R43 Certificate for PC automotive windscreens

Wrights Plastics has earned the ECE R43 certification, a Europe-wide confirmation of the highest safety standards.

The certification demonstrates the company’s ability to manufacture automotive parts to exacting industry standards.

Having produced screens for luxury car manufacturer Morgan Motor Company for a number of years, including a 4mm polycarbonate screen s used on narrow-bodied models as part of an optional upgrade for buyers, the polycarbonate screen has proven a more lightweight alternative to glass, minimising additional weight to the sports car model without compromising on safety.

The certification number is now etched on the screen so the quality of the part can easily be verified by a manufacturer – and buyer.

The certification is only awarded after extensive pressure and safety testing as specified in the United Nations ECE R43 homologation programme. The tests must be completed by an authorised and notified body. For this certification, Wrights used industry-recognised leading automotive specialist TÜV Rheinland, who carried out 11 different tests covering everything from simulated weathering to ball-drop testing.

Gaining certification took approximately nine months, and to date over 100 ECE R43 certified screens have been manufactured and supplied in the first month since the certificate was gained.

Wrights Plastics considers the certification as an important achievement and a milestone in its ongoing partnership with the Morgan Motor Company.